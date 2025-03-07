ZANU PF Politburo Okays Constitutional Amendment To Extend Mnangagwa's Term, Says Mutebuka

During the heated meeting, some reportedly argued that the amendment was unConstitutional. ED was reported to have pretended to be typically uninterested before suddenly & decisively intervening to emphasise the fact that there was a binding resolution – at the most opportune time, to bat away the claim of unconstitutionality.

Chiwenga was reported to have remained totally silent during the proceedings, a development which apparently baffled many – including some on his side.

Latest Samsung A06 128GB, 4GB now available: $106 To order, WhatsApp: wa.me/263715068543

Oppah Muchinguri reportedly took the task of ED‘s fierce chief enforcer. She reportedly complained that some, (apparently referring to Chiwenga indirectly), barely said anything during party meetings but were quick to stir trouble out of it via opposing binding party resolutions!

The above then paved the way for Geza & other ZANU PF party leaders to be expelled on the premises explained by Patrick Chinamasa in the video below. In typical ZANU PF fashion, the whole show appeared to have been scripted to flush out Chiwenga‘s backers, prod Chiwenga into the open to expose him, and then expel his vocal backers in the party.

As things stand, relying on the binding 2030 resolution, it is now theoretically / technically possible for Chiwenga to be expelled for “disloyalty” if he repeatedly and demonstrably fails to publicly back the resolution.

This strategy forms part of the “warning” ED gave during his address against those who failed to respect the party & its strictures. Whether or not ED will go for the “jugular” in that fashion remains to be seen, as such a monumental chessboard move is fraught with a great many risks which he will need to put contingent measures for before executing it.

A few weeks ago, many, including yours truly – wrongly speculated that perhaps the military had self-deployed tanks in Harare and other areas in scenes akin to November 2017.

Several highly placed sources suggested that it was actually ED himself who did this as a pre-emptive gesture to Chiwenga – to show that he could still command the military – perhaps via Sibanda.

If the sources are correct, it means that ED is progressively filibustering the whole body politic and strangling Chiwenga – in ZANU PF and in state institutions, including in terrain which had been thought to be favourable to Chiwenga, like the military.

This means that the path to a favourable outcome for Chiwenga is dramatically narrowing, and he would have to come out with a spectacular, Houdini like manoeuvre to escape the stranglehold within the current political window left.

Conclusion

Zimbabwe is now inexorably marching towards either an ED life presidency or a dynasty, depending on who you ask, barring the unexpected. If the intel shared from the sources is accurate, as is highly likely, in the next few weeks or months, we should start seeing “movements” from Ziyambi Ziyambi and the captured Parliament to kickstart the Constitutional framework to enforce ED‘s tilt at a life presidency which I exclusively disclosed here 2 years ago to many disbelieving folks!

Remember, you read it here first. If there are further twists & turns, I will provide updates. If time permits, there will be further in-depth analysis over the weekend.

The biggest take away is Chiwenga‘s reported silence during probably one of the most significant Politburo meetings in ZANU PF & Zimbabwe‘s history! Did he “choke?” Was he intimidated? Had be been “tipped” ahead of the meeting – perhaps that it was trap to see if he would foolishly back Geza & crew and be accused of being their Godfather? It is part of an elaborate strategy – a long game – smoke & mirrors version of his own? At this point, we simply do not know!

Whatever we all think, it was a huge victory for ED – for now. He has effectively managed to get “elected” as a life President by ZANU PF without ever publicly claiming to want the position.

By the very same act, it is now illegal in ZANU PF to go against the 2030 resolution, so Chiwenga is now no longer able to publicly oppose the resolution without risking being subjected to disciplinary action.

In terms of the military, CDF Phillip Valerio Sibanda is above Sanyatwe in terms of protocol and is in ED’s corner, the War Veterans are currently divided after ED unleashed Douglas Mahiya & Tungwarara on them – so the situation is at best murky for Chiwenga & his team. He would have to find ingenious / create ways to dismantle that coalition & steal a march on ED.

Tags

Leave a Comment