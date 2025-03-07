Zimbabweans Struggle With Joblessness And Low Wages, New Survey Shows
According to the 2024 Citizens’ Perceptions and Expectations Survey by the Sivio Institute, the majority of Zimbabweans remain either unemployed or reliant on informal work.
The survey, which included 1,272 respondents from across the country, revealed that only 37% of respondents were formally employed, 30% were self-employed, and 28% were unemployed.
Among those employed, 36% worked in the informal sector, while 20% were in the private sector and another 20% in government jobs.
The survey revealed that young people, especially those aged 18-35, are most affected by unemployment.
Agriculture remains the largest source of employment, providing 15% of jobs, followed by education and construction at 11% each.
Latest Samsung A06 128GB, 4GB now available: $106
To order, WhatsApp: wa.me/263715068543
However, manufacturing, once a major sector, now accounts for only 2% of employment.
Income levels are also low. The majority (71%) of employed respondents earn between US$51 and US$500 per month, with 4% reporting no income at all.
A breakdown of monthly income shows that 4% earn under US$50, 32% earn between US$51 and US$200, 39% earn between US$201 and US$500, 16% earn between US$501 and US$1,000, and 4% earn between US$1,001 and US$5,000. No one reported earning between US$5,001 and US$10,000, or more than US$10,000.
Employment creation was ranked as the top national priority by 62% of respondents, followed by healthcare improvement (37%) and price stabilisation (34%).
However, only 5% of respondents felt that the government had made significant progress in job creation since the 2023 elections.
More: CITE