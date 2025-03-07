Zimbabweans Struggle With Joblessness And Low Wages, New Survey Shows

The survey revealed that young people, especially those aged 18-35, are most affected by unemployment.

Agriculture remains the largest source of employment, providing 15% of jobs, followed by education and construction at 11% each.

However, manufacturing, once a major sector, now accounts for only 2% of employment.

Income levels are also low. The majority (71%) of employed respondents earn between US$51 and US$500 per month, with 4% reporting no income at all.

A breakdown of monthly income shows that 4% earn under US$50, 32% earn between US$51 and US$200, 39% earn between US$201 and US$500, 16% earn between US$501 and US$1,000, and 4% earn between US$1,001 and US$5,000. No one reported earning between US$5,001 and US$10,000, or more than US$10,000.

Employment creation was ranked as the top national priority by 62% of respondents, followed by healthcare improvement (37%) and price stabilisation (34%).

However, only 5% of respondents felt that the government had made significant progress in job creation since the 2023 elections.

