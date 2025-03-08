32 Harare Polytechnic Students Receive ATJTP Scholarships To Study In China
Thirty-two students from Harare Polytechnic College are set to depart for China to study mechatronics engineering at Ningbo Polytechnic under the Applied Talent Joint Teaching Programme (ATJTP).
The students will spend at least 18 months in China, gaining valuable experience in this multidisciplinary field that combines mechanical, electrical, and electronic engineering.
This group of students represents the third cohort from Harare Polytechnic to receive scholarships for the ATJTP mechatronics program since 2023.
The programme has been instrumental in providing Zimbabwean students with access to high-quality, specialised training in this in-demand engineering discipline.
At a send-off ceremony held at Harare Polytechnic on Thursday, the Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science, and Technology Development, Frederick Shava, emphasized the significance of mechatronics engineering education.
Latest Samsung A06 128GB, 4GB now available: $106
To order, WhatsApp: wa.me/263715068543
In a speech read on his behalf by Deputy Minister Simelisizwe Sibanda, Shava urged the students to focus not only on securing employment but also on fostering innovation and creating job opportunities. He said:
You are not just students, you are ambassadors of Zimbabwe, entrusted with the responsibility of driving innovation, industrialization, and economic growth.
The students will participate in a dual-certification programme, spending the first 12 months completing coursework at Harare Polytechnic before transferring to Ningbo Polytechnic in China to undergo an additional 18 to 24 months of specialised training. Added Shava:
With the departure of this latest cohort, the total number of students benefiting from this program will reach 90, reinforcing Zimbabwe’s commitment to skills development, job creation, and economic transformation.
Shava also assured the students of the Ministry’s unwavering support throughout their studies, pledging to provide the necessary resources, mentorship, and guidance to help ensure their academic success and a smooth experience in China.
More: Business Times