32 Harare Polytechnic Students Receive ATJTP Scholarships To Study In China

The programme has been instrumental in providing Zimbabwean students with access to high-quality, specialised training in this in-demand engineering discipline.

At a send-off ceremony held at Harare Polytechnic on Thursday, the Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science, and Technology Development, Frederick Shava, emphasized the significance of mechatronics engineering education.

In a speech read on his behalf by Deputy Minister Simelisizwe Sibanda, Shava urged the students to focus not only on securing employment but also on fostering innovation and creating job opportunities. He said:

You are not just students, you are ambassadors of Zimbabwe, entrusted with the responsibility of driving innovation, industrialization, and economic growth.

The students will participate in a dual-certification programme, spending the first 12 months completing coursework at Harare Polytechnic before transferring to Ningbo Polytechnic in China to undergo an additional 18 to 24 months of specialised training. Added Shava:

With the departure of this latest cohort, the total number of students benefiting from this program will reach 90, reinforcing Zimbabwe’s commitment to skills development, job creation, and economic transformation.

Shava also assured the students of the Ministry’s unwavering support throughout their studies, pledging to provide the necessary resources, mentorship, and guidance to help ensure their academic success and a smooth experience in China.

