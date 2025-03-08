Cash-strapped Government Fails To Pay Contractors

We are engaging the Treasury to ensure our members receive their payments. Many contractors are in distress, unable to complete projects due to capital constraints. The authorities must act swiftly to prevent further disruptions.

One affected contractor, who spoke to Business Times on condition of anonymity, painted a grim picture of the fallout. She said:

Latest Samsung A06 128GB, 4GB now available: $106 To order, WhatsApp: wa.me/263715068543

I have not been paid for over a year. We are expected to complete projects, but how do we do that when we can’t pay workers, suppliers, or service our loans? Many employees have already left, and some are threatening legal action.

Adding to contractors’ frustrations, the government has been accused of engaging in questionable financial practices.

The last major payment to contractors, made on September 27, 2024, was made in ZiG – only for the ZiG to be suddenly devalued just hours after the payments were issued.

According to industry estimates, the Zimbabwean government currently owes over US$1.8 billion in outstanding payments to various service providers, with some of these debts dating back to as early as August 2024.

Rosemary Mpofu, the CEO of the Consumer Council of Zimbabwe (CCZ), warned that the government’s failure to pay its debts to service providers is already having a detrimental impact on overall consumer demand. She said:

We understand the need for fiscal discipline, but these prolonged delays are causing unnecessary distress.

More companies are on the brink of collapse, and unemployment is set to rise unless urgent action is taken.

Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce (ZNCC) President Tapiwa Karoro said:

Delaying payments to service providers is draining liquidity from the market. If this continues, the government will be forced to fund its fiscal deficit through borrowing or printing money—both of which have dire consequences.

More: Business Times

Tags

Leave a Comment