Chinese National Kills Artisanal Miner In Gwanda
A 36-year-old Chinese national, Yang Zhian, a mining supervisor at Long Fortune Mine in Collen Bawn, has been remanded in custody for the murder of 31-year-old Pardon Gumbo, an artisanal miner.
According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), on March 5, 2025, Gumbo and a group of artisanal miners entered the Long Fortune Mine to prospect for gold using metal detectors and a mattock.
They were confronted by a 22-year-old security guard, Gift Tashinga Mandeya, who denied them access, but the miners continued prospecting near the slime dam.
Mandeya then alerted Yang Zhian via radio. Zhian allegedly armed himself with a firearm and proceeded to the scene, where he opened fire on the group of artisanal miners.
Gumbo was later found lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the forehead. His colleagues called the police, who rushed him to Gwanda Provincial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Latest Samsung A06 128GB, 4GB now available: $106
To order, WhatsApp: wa.me/263715068543
Yang Zhian appeared in court on Friday, March 07, 2025, and was remanded in custody until March 21, 2025, as the investigation into the incident continues.