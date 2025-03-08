Chinese National Kills Artisanal Miner In Gwanda

16 minutes ago Sat, 08 Mar 2025 19:33:15 GMT

A 36-year-old Chinese national, Yang Zhian, a mining supervisor at Long Fortune Mine in Collen Bawn, has been remanded in custody for the murder of 31-year-old Pardon Gumbo, an artisanal miner.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), on March 5, 2025, Gumbo and a group of artisanal miners entered the Long Fortune Mine to prospect for gold using metal detectors and a mattock.

They were confronted by a 22-year-old security guard, Gift Tashinga Mandeya, who denied them access, but the miners continued prospecting near the slime dam.

Feedback