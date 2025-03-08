Chivayo Introduces Girlfriend, Lulu, To President Mnangagwa

7 minutes ago Sat, 08 Mar 2025 09:53:30 GMT

Wicknell Chivayo recently introduced his girlfriend, Lucy “Lulu” Muteke, to President Emmerson Mnangagwa, sparking curiosity and raising questions about the nature of the relationship between the two men.

It is rare for someone to casually introduce their “wife-to-be” to the Head of State at State House, making this event all the more notable.

Posting on social media this Saturday, Chivayo described the reception they received from President Mnangagwa as “nothing short of remarkable.” He wrote:

