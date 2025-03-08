Chivayo Introduces Girlfriend, Lulu, To President Mnangagwa
Wicknell Chivayo recently introduced his girlfriend, Lucy “Lulu” Muteke, to President Emmerson Mnangagwa, sparking curiosity and raising questions about the nature of the relationship between the two men.
It is rare for someone to casually introduce their “wife-to-be” to the Head of State at State House, making this event all the more notable.
Posting on social media this Saturday, Chivayo described the reception they received from President Mnangagwa as “nothing short of remarkable.” He wrote:
Yesterday on my way to church, I had the GREATEST pleasure and distinct honour of introducing my soon-to-be wife to HIS EXCELLENCY, the President.
The highlight of it all is that my WIFE hails from the esteemed SHUMBA clan, saka ndatove MUKWASHA to the President himself, being a SHUMBA MURAMBWI… Hanzi “Iwe mfana une chokwadi kuda kuroora mwana wangu?” Ndikati ndingadii nhai Your Excellency KANA NDANYURA !!!
Our reception was nothing short of REMARKABLE and with his characteristic humour and satire, His Excellency warmly welcomed my wife as a DAUGHTER of the ROYAL Shumba lineage, inviting her to sit beside him , ini seMUKWASHA ndichingo ombera.
I deeply appreciate His Excellency’s wisdom shared on the principles of LOVE, respect, responsibility, mutual compassion and the importance of COMMITMENT in the institution of marriage.
President Mnangagwa recently described Wicknell Chivayo as a philanthropist who uses his own resources to support charitable activities.
During a meeting with editors at State House, Mnangagwa dismissed allegations that Chivayo was acting as his “frontman” by distributing vehicles, cash, and other donations to various individuals, including members of the ruling ZANU PF party.
He asserted that he does not fund Chivayo’s activities and urged critics to investigate the source of Chivayo’s funds if they had any concerns.