"Greedy" In-laws Condemned For Putting Huge Cost On Burying A Daughter

The law is clear, relatives cannot demand payment or valuables from the son-in-law in exchange for burying their daughter.

This issue is particularly significant in Zimbabwe, where cultural and traditional practices often intersect, and at times clash, with legal rights. While customs hold deep value in many communities, they can sometimes give rise to contentious practices.

Latest Samsung A06 128GB, 4GB now available: $106 To order, WhatsApp: wa.me/263715068543

The Deceased Persons Family Maintenance Act [Chapter 6:03] and the Estate Duty Act outline clear guidelines on the management of deceased estates and the rights of beneficiaries.

These laws do not permit or condone the practice of demanding payments or valuables as a precondition for burying a deceased family member.

Despite this legal framework, there have been instances where cultural practices appear to override the law.

For example, in a recent case in Kariba, a family demanded that a house be sold and the proceeds shared before they would agree to bury their deceased daughter. After extended negotiations, both parties reached a tentative agreement to hold further discussions.

In another case, a family has reportedly demanded US$10,000 from their in-laws before proceeding with burial arrangements—a dispute that remains unresolved.

Tags

Leave a Comment