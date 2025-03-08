Meru Service Station Armed Robbers Arrested, US$16,240 Recovered

In a statement issued on Friday, 7 March, Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi clarified that the stolen cash amounted to US$129,111. Said Nyathi:

The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms the arrest of Willard Zvinorukwa (48), Ernest Manzunzu (45), Ashwin Mukondwa (30), and Bornface Masora (31) in connection with a robbery case which occurred on 3rd March 2025 at Meru Service Station, Kuwadzana, Harare where US$129,111.00 cash was stolen.

On 6th March 2025, detectives from CID Homicide Harare received information that one of the suspects involved in the robbery was in Chitungwiza.

The officers followed up on the lead and located Willard Zvinorukwa at number 5282, Unit O, Seke, Chitungwiza. Zvinorukwa attempted to flee, prompting the detectives to fire warning shots.

However, he continued to flee until the detectives shot him once on the right shin, leading to his arrest.

The Detectives interviewed Zvinorukwa, who implicated eight other suspects who include Ernest Manzunzu, Ashwin Mukondwa, and Bornface Masora.

The Police followed up on the leads and arrested Ernest Manzunzu at number 17599 Kingsdale, Norton. Manzunzu was interviewed, he implicated several other suspects who are still at large.

Further investigations led to the arrest of Ashwin Mukondwa at his residence in Masona Village, Seke.

Mukondwa also implicated several others and led the detectives to the arrest of Bornface Masora, who had an outstanding warrant of arrest for an armed robbery case in Karoi,

Police investigations revealed that the suspects shared the loot and received varying amounts of cash, ranging from US$4,000 to US$10,000, which they used to purchase goods and lend money to others.

Recovered items include US$16,240 cash, a wardrobe, a kitchen unit, a television, kitchen utensils, and a cellphone.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police reiterates that there is no going back in the fight against armed robbery cases in the country.

The crack teams set up by the Commissioner- General of Police are highly alert and will respond appropriately to reports of armed robbery.

Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Republic Police commends the public for providing information that led to the arrest of the suspects.

Anyone with information on outstanding suspects should report at any nearest police station or contact the National Complaints Desk at (0242) 703631 or WhatsApp 0712 800 197.