Mhlanga Appeals Bail Denial At High Court

In denying Mhlanga bail, Magistrate Farai Gwitima ruled that the journalist was likely to interfere with witnesses who are his subordinates.

The magistrate also cited the potential for Mhlanga’s release to spark unrest in Zimbabwe.

Through his lawyer, Chris Mhike, Mhlanga has now appealed the magistrate’s decision at the High Court, arguing that Gwitima was wrong in denying him bail.

The journalist’s incarceration comes amid concerns over press freedom and the treatment of media practitioners in the country.

In a statement released on Friday, March 3, the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) confirmed that an appeal for bail has been filed on behalf of Mhlanga at the High Court. ZLHR said:

We have amplified our efforts to secure freedom for Mhlanga by filing an appeal at High Court against Harare Magistrate Farai Gwitima’s decision to deny bail to the senior journalist. In the appeal, our lawyer Chris Mhike, argued that Magistrate Gwitima grossly erred and misdirected himself in denying bail to Mhlanga late last month as there were no compelling reasons to justify Mhlanga’s continued incarceration.

