MP Compares Tying ZBC Licence To Vehicle Licence To Being Infected With HIV

What we are trying to do here is infecting this ZBC pandemic to ZINARA. When we enact this law, what will happen Madam Chair is that ZINARA already has third party insurances which we see as useless because they indicate that when you have an accident, you fix your own car and when you have an accident with someone and you are at fault, that is when the insurance pays.

This is what has affected ZINARA and has brought apathy to ZINARA where you find people not being forthcoming in terms of paying for insurances because it is difficult for them to pay for insurances. So, they end up exempting their cars.

If it was not for this insurance challenge, in December, we might have had more than a million people paying.

Now, with the burden of ZBC riding on the insurance and on top of ZINARA fees, it means ZINARA has twins like ZBC and the insurance. It is like being infected by HIV. Taking ZBC is like taking ZBC’s illness and infecting ZINARA.