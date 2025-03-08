Nees Praises Munetsi’s Versatility After Wolves’ "False 9" Role

I am not surprised to see Munetsi playing in those advanced roles. He is a very versatile player who can thrive in any of those central axis positions. We have played him in those positions before and you know it, he could have scored two or three times for the Warriors with a bit of luck. Latest Samsung A06 128GB, 4GB now available: $106 To order, WhatsApp: wa.me/263715068543 He is a typical box-to-box player who can play as a 10, an 8 or a central striker except maybe in the wings. He is very flexible and can be effective in any position including, of course, being a 6.

Nees is focused on reigniting Zimbabwe’s World Cup hopes as the 2026 qualifiers resume later this month.

Currently sitting at the bottom of Group C with just two points from four matches, the Warriors face an uphill battle.

Zimbabwe trails group leaders Rwanda by five points, but with the qualifiers far from over, Nees is determined to spark a turnaround.

The Warriors’ next challenge comes on March 20, when they take on Benin at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, South Africa.

Just five days later, they will travel to Uyo, Nigeria, to face a Super Eagles side that is languishing second from the bottom in the group.

