Nees Praises Munetsi’s Versatility After Wolves’ "False 9" Role
Warriors coach Michael Nees said he was far from surprised by the bold decision of Wolverhampton Wanderers’ coach, Vítor Pereira, to deploy Marshal Munetsi in the role of a striker since his arrival at the club in January.
Nees sees Pereira’s innovative decision to field the dynamic midfielder as a “false 9” as an exciting opportunity for Munetsi to further hone his skills.
He believes that this shift will not only enhance Munetsi’s versatility on the field but will also provide valuable growth for the player, sharpening his game in ways that will ultimately benefit the Warriors. Said Nees:
I am not surprised to see Munetsi playing in those advanced roles. He is a very versatile player who can thrive in any of those central axis positions.
We have played him in those positions before and you know it, he could have scored two or three times for the Warriors with a bit of luck.
He is a typical box-to-box player who can play as a 10, an 8 or a central striker except maybe in the wings. He is very flexible and can be effective in any position including, of course, being a 6.
Nees is focused on reigniting Zimbabwe’s World Cup hopes as the 2026 qualifiers resume later this month.
Currently sitting at the bottom of Group C with just two points from four matches, the Warriors face an uphill battle.
Zimbabwe trails group leaders Rwanda by five points, but with the qualifiers far from over, Nees is determined to spark a turnaround.
The Warriors’ next challenge comes on March 20, when they take on Benin at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, South Africa.
Just five days later, they will travel to Uyo, Nigeria, to face a Super Eagles side that is languishing second from the bottom in the group.
