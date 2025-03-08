Two Inmates Escape Mutimurefu Prison
Two inmates escaped from Mutimurefu Prison in Masvingo on Wednesday and subsequently crashed a Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service (ZPCS) vehicle that they had stolen.
In a statement, ZPCS spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Meya Khanyezi revealed that Feliciano Simango (also known as Fidelis Jorum Mauyangwe) was serving a three-year sentence for theft, while Never Matoma was serving 47 months for unlawful entry and theft.
The escapees reportedly took advantage of a supervised work assignment outside the prison facility. During this time, they unlawfully gained access to a ZPCS vehicle.
However, they crashed the vehicle approximately 2.5 km from the site, rendering it inoperable. They then fled on foot.
Asst Comm Khanyezi confirmed that the incident is under investigation and added that security measures have been strengthened to prevent similar occurrences in the future.
She urged the public to remain vigilant and report any sightings or information that could assist in locating the escapees to the nearest police station or correctional facility.
