Two Inmates Escape Mutimurefu Prison

7 minutes ago Sat, 08 Mar 2025 10:06:55 GMT

Two inmates escaped from Mutimurefu Prison in Masvingo on Wednesday and subsequently crashed a Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service (ZPCS) vehicle that they had stolen.

In a statement, ZPCS spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Meya Khanyezi revealed that Feliciano Simango (also known as Fidelis Jorum Mauyangwe) was serving a three-year sentence for theft, while Never Matoma was serving 47 months for unlawful entry and theft.

The escapees reportedly took advantage of a supervised work assignment outside the prison facility. During this time, they unlawfully gained access to a ZPCS vehicle.

