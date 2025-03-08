US$1,000 Reward For Information On Lioness Killing In Victoria Falls

8 minutes ago Sat, 08 Mar 2025 09:30:26 GMT

A reward of US$1,000 has been offered for anyone who provides credible information leading to the arrest of poachers involved in the killing and dismemberment of a lioness in Victoria Falls.

According to the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZimParks), a team from the Victoria Falls Wildlife Trust was monitoring a collared lion when they came across a distressing scene. The remains of the lioness were found, with its flesh removed and its claws and head missing.

Another lion, an adult male, was discovered alive but trapped in a snare. The lion was successfully rescued and treated by veterinary doctors.

