ZRP Releases Names Of The Six Victims In Two Separate Accidents

The Zimbabwe Republic Police has announced the names of the six victims who died in two separate fatal road traffic accidents which occurred on 6 March 2025 along Harare-Mutare Road, near VED Mutare and at the 36-kilometre peg along Harare-Makumbe Road (Showground Business Centre), Domboshava.

The names of the victims were identified by their next of kin as follows:

Accident 1: Harare-Mutare Road (Chrismas Pass)

1. Timothy Muchichwa, a male adult of Jaricha Village, 22 Miles, Chief Zimunya, Mutare.

