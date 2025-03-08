ZRP Releases Names Of The Six Victims In Two Separate Accidents
The Zimbabwe Republic Police has announced the names of the six victims who died in two separate fatal road traffic accidents which occurred on 6 March 2025 along Harare-Mutare Road, near VED Mutare and at the 36-kilometre peg along Harare-Makumbe Road (Showground Business Centre), Domboshava.
The names of the victims were identified by their next of kin as follows:
Accident 1: Harare-Mutare Road (Chrismas Pass)
1. Timothy Muchichwa, a male adult of Jaricha Village, 22 Miles, Chief Zimunya, Mutare.
2. Eunice Kutsoka (38), a female adult of number 4510 Hobhouse 3, Mutare
3. Peter Dzinamarira (76), a male adult of Jaricha Village, 22 Miles, Chief Zimunya, Mutare.
4. Robert Goza (57), a male adult of Nyanga.
Accident 2: Harare-Makumbe Road, Domboshava
1. Tambudzai Brandina Chipili (54), a female adult aged of Domboshava Business Centre.
2. Nozithelo Makumalo, a female infant aged three, of Domboshava Business Centre.
Police have urged all drivers to exercise caution on the roads and prioritise the safety of commuters and the general public.
More: Pindula News