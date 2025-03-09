Munetsi Scores First EPL Goal In Wolves' 1-1 Draw Against Everton

In a post-match interview with the Wolves website, Munetsi said he will be fit to feature in the upcoming crucial clash against Southampton next weekend. He said:

It feels good. It's been coming and I think in the last couple of games I had chances to score, but obviously in football, you can never predict when you're going to score. But I think the coach and the players have always had that faith in me to keep on pushing and scoring. Benjani was a pivotal player for us in Zimbabwe and, historically, he paved the way for us Zimbabweans.

Munetsi, who was again asked to play further forward by the manager said he had no problem with playing in any position as long as he was helping the team. He said:

We have a lot of quality in the team and if the coach asks me to play in a certain role with the tactics that we had, if we want to press from the front – this is something that he asked for us – to put more pressure on the defence I’m able to do that. It’s something that we always try to work on and playing as a striker, playing on the wing, or playing as a midfielder, for me, it’s not a problem, as long as I’m able to help the team.

