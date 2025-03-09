Several Feared Dead After Bandama Dam Collapse In Chipinge

17 minutes ago Sun, 09 Mar 2025 21:28:36 GMT

Several people are feared dead following the collapse of Bandama Dam in Chipinge on Sunday, which left a devastating path of destruction downstream.

While the exact number of people affected by the collapse remains unclear, Chipinge Ward 10 Councillor Pearson Sithole told the ZBC News that three bodies have been recovered, while three children are missing.

In addition to the loss of human life, livestock has also been affected, though the total number of casualties among animals has not yet been determined.

