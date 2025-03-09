Several Feared Dead After Bandama Dam Collapse In Chipinge
Several people are feared dead following the collapse of Bandama Dam in Chipinge on Sunday, which left a devastating path of destruction downstream.
While the exact number of people affected by the collapse remains unclear, Chipinge Ward 10 Councillor Pearson Sithole told the ZBC News that three bodies have been recovered, while three children are missing.
In addition to the loss of human life, livestock has also been affected, though the total number of casualties among animals has not yet been determined.
John Misi, the Acting Director for Local Government Services in Manicaland, has confirmed the tragic development, revealing that among the deceased is a 30-year-old man, whose body was discovered buried in mud near the dam wall, and a 4-year-old girl, whose body was found further downstream.
Misi also reported that a 7-year-old girl, who was swept away by the floodwaters, has been rescued and rushed to the hospital for medical care.
A 13-year-old girl, who had been stranded due to the dam collapse, was successfully rescued by members of the local community.
More: ZBC News