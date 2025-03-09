Tropical Storm Jude Strengthens As It Approaches Mozambique
On 9 March, Tropical Storm Jude was strengthening in the Mozambique Channel, with maximum sustained winds near 85 km/h and estimated gusts of up to 120 km/h.
The storm was expected to intensify into a Tropical Cyclone before making landfall in Mozambique’s Nampula province by the morning of 10 March.
Tropical Storm Jude is predicted to bring very strong to destructive winds near the impact zone. However, the main threat is expected to come from heavy, prolonged rainfall in Mozambique, particularly in the provinces of Nampula, Nissa, Zambezia, and Sofala, as well as southern Malawi. These regions are likely to experience significant rainfall over large areas.
Flooding is anticipated, especially in the Zambezia and Nampula regions of Mozambique, where maximum flow rates could reach levels associated with a 20-year return period or higher in the coming days.
It is worth noting that Nampula province had already been impacted by Tropical Cyclones Chido and Dikeledi in December 2024 and January 2025, respectively.
Latest Samsung A06 128GB, 4GB now available: $106
To order, WhatsApp: wa.me/263715068543
More: ReliefWeb