Tropical Storm Jude Strengthens As It Approaches Mozambique

16 minutes ago Sun, 09 Mar 2025 22:23:22 GMT

On 9 March, Tropical Storm Jude was strengthening in the Mozambique Channel, with maximum sustained winds near 85 km/h and estimated gusts of up to 120 km/h.

The storm was expected to intensify into a Tropical Cyclone before making landfall in Mozambique’s Nampula province by the morning of 10 March.

Tropical Storm Jude is predicted to bring very strong to destructive winds near the impact zone. However, the main threat is expected to come from heavy, prolonged rainfall in Mozambique, particularly in the provinces of Nampula, Nissa, Zambezia, and Sofala, as well as southern Malawi. These regions are likely to experience significant rainfall over large areas.

