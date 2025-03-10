Blessed Mhlanga’s Bail Hearing Postponed To Wednesday
Heart & Soul TV (HStv) head of news, Blessed Mhlanga, will remain in remand prison for at least two more days after his bail hearing was postponed at the High Court on Monday. The hearing has been rescheduled for Wednesday.
High Court Judge Justice Gibson Mandaza said he needed more time to review the case and denied a request by the State to move the case to a specialised anti-corruption court.
The National Prosecuting Authority had argued for the move since the original case was heard in a Regional Court (anti-corruption court) last week.
Mhlanga’s lawyer, Chris Mhike, opposed the idea, arguing that the case has nothing to do with corruption.
Mhlanga was arrested on February 24 after covering press conferences held by Blessed “Bombshell” Geza, a former ZANU PF central committee member who had publicly criticized President Emmerson Mnangagwa, accusing him of corruption and mismanagement.
Latest Samsung A06 128GB, 4GB now available: $106
To order, WhatsApp: wa.me/263715068543
Mhlanga faces charges of inciting violence, with authorities claiming his broadcasts could encourage unrest.
More: NewsDay