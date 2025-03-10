Blessed Mhlanga’s Bail Hearing Postponed To Wednesday

9 minutes ago Mon, 10 Mar 2025 11:01:14 GMT

Heart & Soul TV (HStv) head of news, Blessed Mhlanga, will remain in remand prison for at least two more days after his bail hearing was postponed at the High Court on Monday. The hearing has been rescheduled for Wednesday.

High Court Judge Justice Gibson Mandaza said he needed more time to review the case and denied a request by the State to move the case to a specialised anti-corruption court.

The National Prosecuting Authority had argued for the move since the original case was heard in a Regional Court (anti-corruption court) last week.

