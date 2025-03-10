"Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road Now Looks Like An Abandoned World War II Battle Zone"

Journalist Hopewell Chin’ono, however, argues that the highway’s poor condition is a result of government neglect, pointing out that the Zimbabwean government continues to collect toll fees on the road, which he claims are often misappropriated. Said Chin’ono:

The most popular tourist attraction in Southern Africa is Victoria Falls.

This is the current state of the road that links Victoria Falls and Zimbabwe’s second-biggest city, Bulawayo.

It looks like it has been bombed, but this is a result of neglect by the Zimbabwean government which collects toll fees on this road which are looted.

Imagine having the blessing of Victoria Falls in your country yet failing to fix the road that takes tourists there due to the looting of public funds.

That is what the ZANUPF Mnangagwa regime has done!

Do you now understand why the rest of the world has zero respect for us, sadly there are some in our midst who still defend this tragic failure of leadership!

This should serve as a poignant example of what corruption can do to a nation, even one blessed with a natural wonder like Victoria Falls.

It is heartbreaking to see a government fail to maintain vital infrastructure that not only benefits the local population but also plays a crucial role in attracting tourists and boosting the economy.

Victoria Falls is the second most popular tourist attraction in Africa after the Egyptian Pyramids of Giza, but the road leading there now looks like an abandoned World War II battle zone.

I have yet to see a government as unpatriotic as Mnangagwa’s ZANU PF regime!