Energy Minister Moyo Encourages U.S. Private Sector To Invest In Zimbabwe's Coal Sector

12 minutes ago Mon, 10 Mar 2025 13:01:13 GMT

Energy and Power Development Minister July Moyo has said Zimbabwe is open to welcoming investment in coal production from the United States, following Washington’s reversal of its long-standing opposition to fossil fuels.

The U.S. recently shifted its energy policy, seeking partnerships with African nations to boost coal production.

Speaking at the high-level Powering Africa Summit in Washington on Friday, Moyo encouraged the U.S. private sector to invest directly in Zimbabwe’s coal industry. He said:

Feedback