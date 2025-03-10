High Court Orders Centenary Tobacco Company To Pay ZIMRA US$2.1 Million

12 minutes ago Mon, 10 Mar 2025 10:13:20 GMT

The High Court of Zimbabwe, sitting in Harare, has convicted Hugh Tinashe Sibanda and Centenary Tobacco Company (Pvt) Ltd of fraud after they used forged documents to import 4.47 million litres of duty-free diesel between October 2022 and February 2023, resulting in a revenue loss of US$2.8 million to the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA).

The brief facts of the case according to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) are that Sibanda deceived CMED (Pvt) Ltd by falsely claiming that his company had government authorisation to import duty-free fuel for agricultural purposes. He presented counterfeit letters from the Ministry of Agriculture and ZIMRA, enabling his company to evade duty payments.

The fraud was uncovered in January 2023 when ZIMRA discovered the documents were forged and sought payment from CMED.

Feedback