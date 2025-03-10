Kariba Woman Attacked By Hyena While Sleeping Outdoors
A woman from the Quarry area in rural Kariba lost her hand following a brutal hyena attack while sleeping outdoors at her homestead on Sunday evening.
The incident occurred around 7 PM when Stella Muzambi was resting outside her home on the outskirts of the village.
Eyewitnesses reported that the same hyena had earlier been seen near a nearby shop, where it was chased away by villagers. The animal then fled toward Muzambi’s homestead, where it found her sleeping.
The hyena dragged Muzambi for several metres before villagers arrived to rescue her. However, it had already inflicted severe injuries, severing her right hand in the process.
Muzambi was first taken to Nyamhunga Clinic, then transferred to Kariba District Hospital, and later moved to Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital for further treatment.
The Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (Zimparks) has warned communities living near wildlife habitats, urging them to take precautions to prevent such attacks.
Despite these warnings, many residents continue to sleep outdoors during the hot summer months, when temperatures can become unbearable.
More: NewsDay