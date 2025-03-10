Kariba Woman Attacked By Hyena While Sleeping Outdoors

11 minutes ago Mon, 10 Mar 2025 09:29:29 GMT

A woman from the Quarry area in rural Kariba lost her hand following a brutal hyena attack while sleeping outdoors at her homestead on Sunday evening.

The incident occurred around 7 PM when Stella Muzambi was resting outside her home on the outskirts of the village.

Eyewitnesses reported that the same hyena had earlier been seen near a nearby shop, where it was chased away by villagers. The animal then fled toward Muzambi’s homestead, where it found her sleeping.

