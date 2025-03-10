Nees Needs More Time To Finalise Warriors' Squad For World Cup Qualifiers

We have a diverse team. I said it before — a three-group team — diverse in terms of the fact that you have a group from overseas, that is Europe, Teenage (Hadebe), also from the USA, and General (Gerald Takwara), now in Iraq. Then we have the South African group. Then we have the local group. In every group, the situation is different. Latest Samsung A06 128GB, 4GB now available: $106 To order, WhatsApp: wa.me/263715068543 I said in November that my worry was always that the (local) players might not yet be in the right shape. I already expressed that. I predicted that already, because I cannot even check a player properly over two, or three matches before I announce the squad. It’s like a blind flight. You pick players and you aren’t sure are they fit? Are they this or that? Very difficult.

The Castle Lager Premiership is only two weeks into the new season after a two-month off-season break, and players are still working to regain full match fitness. Said Nees:

For the local group, the season hasn’t yet started properly. It just started last week. So, we watched three games (last week). Here is the mystery with me — three games. We drove up and down. Three games. It was, right, yeah, Friday, Saturday, Sunday. Then we have the group, the other two groups; their leagues are running. Yes, that is not such a problem. You can easily observe, you know, in Teenage’s league; they now already have four or five games in the season, so they are in season and not yet 100 per cent at the end, but there shouldn’t be a problem. Every group has its own challenges and that’s why I could not announce the squad earlier.

More: The Sunday Mail

Tags

Leave a Comment