Policeman Sentenced To 21 Years For Raping His Own Daughter
A 47-year-old police officer has been sentenced to 21 years in prison for the rape and sexual assault of his own daughter.
The abuse took place at the family’s home in Zvishavane, with the court hearing how the officer, who was stationed at the local Support Unit, repeatedly abused his Grade 7 daughter over an extended period.
The abuse began in August 2024 when the officer, returning home drunk one night, forced himself on his young daughter. He then threatened her, warning the terrified child not to report the matter.
The sexual assault continued into the new year, with another incident in January 2025 where the officer fondled his daughter and expressed further desires to have sex with her.
This time, the attack was interrupted by the arrival of the girl’s stepmother, but the officer once again intimidated his daughter into staying silent.
The young victim eventually found the courage to confide in her friends and a teacher at school, who helped her report the abuse.
A medical examination confirmed what had happened, leading to the arrest and conviction of her father.