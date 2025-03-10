Policeman Sentenced To 21 Years For Raping His Own Daughter

12 minutes ago Mon, 10 Mar 2025 14:27:03 GMT

A 47-year-old police officer has been sentenced to 21 years in prison for the rape and sexual assault of his own daughter.

The abuse took place at the family’s home in Zvishavane, with the court hearing how the officer, who was stationed at the local Support Unit, repeatedly abused his Grade 7 daughter over an extended period.

The abuse began in August 2024 when the officer, returning home drunk one night, forced himself on his young daughter. He then threatened her, warning the terrified child not to report the matter.

