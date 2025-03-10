PSL 2025 Matchday Two Results: Scottland, Highlanders, And TelOne Secure Dominant Wins
Scottland climbed to the top of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) standings after a commanding 2-0 victory over CAPS United at Rufaro Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
Second-half goals from Namibian striker Sadney Urikhob and Tymon Machope secured the win for the Mabvuku-based side, marking their second consecutive victory.
Scottland now sit at the top with 6 points from two games, boasting a goal difference of +3. In contrast, CAPS United are struggling in 16th place, with just one point from their two matches.
Meanwhile, in another match on Sunday, Brighton Ncube’s hat-trick was the highlight as Highlanders triumphed 4-0 over Kwekwe United in their first home game of the 2025 PSL season at Barbourfields Stadium.
Melikhaya Ncube scored Highlanders’ opening goal, heading the ball past Kwekwe goalkeeper Elton Nechirwe from a cross delivered by Mason Mushore.
Highlanders are currently in 6th place on the log with 3 points, having recovered from a 1-0 loss to MWOS on Matchday One. Kwekwe United, with a single point, sit 17th in the standings.
Below are the 2025 PSL MatchDay Two results:
- CAPS United 0-2 Scottland
- Highlanders 4-0 Kwekwe United
- Telone 4-1 Triangle United
- Herentals 0-0 Dynamos
- ZPC Kariba 0-0 Simba Bhora
- Bikita Minerals 1-1 MWOS
- FC Platinum 1-0 Manica Diamonds
- Ngezi Platinum 1-0 Greenfuel
- Yadah 0-0 Chicken Inn
