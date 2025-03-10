PSL 2025 Matchday Two Results: Scottland, Highlanders, And TelOne Secure Dominant Wins

10 minutes ago Mon, 10 Mar 2025 10:47:38 GMT

Scottland climbed to the top of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) standings after a commanding 2-0 victory over CAPS United at Rufaro Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Second-half goals from Namibian striker Sadney Urikhob and Tymon Machope secured the win for the Mabvuku-based side, marking their second consecutive victory.

Scottland now sit at the top with 6 points from two games, boasting a goal difference of +3. In contrast, CAPS United are struggling in 16th place, with just one point from their two matches.

