Renowned Biochemist And MSU Medical School Pioneer, Victor Muleya, Dies at 41

He earned his degrees from the University of Zimbabwe, the University of Western Cape, and Monash University in Australia.

After completing his PhD, Muleya returned to Zimbabwe to contribute to the country’s healthcare sector, turning down job offers abroad to help establish MSU’s medical school and teach future healthcare professionals.

Latest Samsung A06 128GB, 4GB now available: $106 To order, WhatsApp: wa.me/263715068543

Muleya’s work in research and teaching has had a lasting impact on Zimbabwe’s healthcare system, helping to train skilled professionals and develop a medical curriculum that meets international standards.

His work also included community outreach programs to improve healthcare in Zimbabwe. His legacy will continue to inspire future generations of healthcare workers.

Professor Stanley Mukanganyama, President-Biochemistry and Molecular Biology Society of Zimbabwe and his former lecturer at UZ, described Muleya as a “distinguished biochemist, educator, and researcher”. He said:

Dr Muleya was an esteemed member of the Biochemistry and Molecular Biology Society of Zimbabwe and a pillar in the scientific community, whose contributions to biochemistry and molecular cell biology have left an indelible mark. Muleya dedicated his life to the pursuit of scientific excellence and education. He earned his Ph.D. in Biochemistry and Molecular Cell Biology from Monash University, Melbourne, Australia, in 2015, where his ground-breaking research on the mechanistic modulation of GC-linked receptor kinase, PSKR1, gained international recognition. His academic journey also included a Master’s degree in Biotechnology from the University of the Western Cape, South Africa, and a http://B.Sc. (Hons) in Biochemistry from the University of Zimbabwe. I had the opportunity to teach and supervise him at undergraduate level. He obtained a first-class on his project and an overall first-class degree (1) for his BSc Honours degree in Biochemistry.

More: The NewsHawks (X)

Tags

Leave a Comment