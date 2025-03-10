Transport Ministry Says Viral Pothole Photo Not from Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Highway
The Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development (MOTID) has said a photo circulating on social media, showing three people posing in a pothole, was not taken on any part of the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Highway, as has been claimed.
In a statement issued on Monday afternoon, MOTID acknowledged that some sections of the highway are in urgent need of rehabilitation.
However, the ministry asserted that the images in the post do not correspond to any part of the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Highway. The statement reads:
It has come to our attention that a social media post is circulating, showing 3 people posing in a pothole on a road claimed to be part of the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Highway.
The sections requiring urgent attention are currently being addressed through a collaborative effort between the Department of Roads and Bitumen World.
Work is already underway, with teams camped in Hwange, Halfway, and Insiza to ensure the road is rehabilitated efficiently.