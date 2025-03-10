Transport Ministry Says Viral Pothole Photo Not from Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Highway

However, the ministry asserted that the images in the post do not correspond to any part of the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Highway. The statement reads:

It has come to our attention that a social media post is circulating, showing 3 people posing in a pothole on a road claimed to be part of the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Highway.

Latest Samsung A06 128GB, 4GB now available: $106 To order, WhatsApp: wa.me/263715068543

While we acknowledge that certain sections of the highway are in dire need of rehabilitation, the images in the post do not correspond to any section of the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Highway.

The sections requiring urgent attention are currently being addressed through a collaborative effort between the Department of Roads and Bitumen World.

Work is already underway, with teams camped in Hwange, Halfway, and Insiza to ensure the road is rehabilitated efficiently.