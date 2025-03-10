Tropical Cyclone Jude Hits Mozambique, Forecast To Affect Malawi and Madagascar

10 minutes ago Mon, 10 Mar 2025 11:18:50 GMT

Tropical Cyclone Jude hit the Nampula province in Mozambique, near the Island of Mozambique, bringing heavy rain and strong winds.

As of 10 March at 8:00 UTC, the cyclone’s centre was located about 50 km east of Nampula city, with winds of 110 km/h and gusts reaching up to 155 km/h.

Over the next 24 hours, Jude is expected to move west across northern Mozambique towards southern Malawi, weakening as it goes.

