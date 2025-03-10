Tropical Cyclone Jude Hits Mozambique, Forecast To Affect Malawi and Madagascar
Tropical Cyclone Jude hit the Nampula province in Mozambique, near the Island of Mozambique, bringing heavy rain and strong winds.
As of 10 March at 8:00 UTC, the cyclone’s centre was located about 50 km east of Nampula city, with winds of 110 km/h and gusts reaching up to 155 km/h.
Over the next 24 hours, Jude is expected to move west across northern Mozambique towards southern Malawi, weakening as it goes.
By 11-12 March, it will change direction, moving southeast across central Mozambique. From 13-14 March, the cyclone will cross the Mozambique Channel, and by 14-15 March, it could reach southern Madagascar.
The National Institute for Disaster Risk Management and Reduction (INGD) has activated emergency measures, including preparing supplies for humanitarian aid and setting up Emergency Operations Centers (COEs) and Local Disaster Risk Management Committees (CLGRD).
Heavy rainfall and strong winds are expected to affect northern and central Mozambique and southern Malawi from 10-13 March.
