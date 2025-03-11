Dam Burst At Bandama Farm Claims Four Lives And Leaves Three Missing

John Misi, the Civil Protection Unit chairman for Manicaland province, confirmed on Monday that among the deceased is a minor who was with her mother, doing laundry downstream, and a man who was fishing at the time of the incident. Said Misi:

The dam breach occurred at Bandama Farm, formerly known as Canterbury Farm. Although we are waiting for finer details, we are told that there was a female adult who was washing clothes downstream in the company of her two children and one of them — four years old — was swept away and the body was later retrieved. The other child who was with her mother, a 15-year-old, was swept away and was left marooned on a piece of land. The teen was later rescued. The other person who died was a 30-year-old man who was on a fishing expedition. It happened at a farm that is owned by the late national hero Brigadier Bandama's family. The other two deceased were swept downstream.

Chipinge District Development Coordinator, William Mashava, confirmed that a search is ongoing for the bodies of those who are still missing.

He also said macadamia farmers have suffered significant losses, with pump houses located near the river in Ward 7 and Ward 10 of the district being swept away.

