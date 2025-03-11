Ex-ZIPRA Combatant Condemns Treatment Of War Veterans

Furthermore, when we, as war veterans, approach politicians to address our concerns and those of the Zimbabwean people, we’re met with harassment.

Jacana said the current leadership’s “oppressive behaviour,” is reminiscent of Ian Smith’s regime, leading some to believe that colonialism was preferable to the present government.

Latest Samsung A06 128GB, 4GB now available: $106 To order, WhatsApp: wa.me/263715068543

He said war veterans are not happy with the widespread emigration of Zimbabweans seeking better opportunities abroad. Said Jacana:

This issue demands urgent attention and we must re-examine our priorities. Let us continue fighting for justice and equality.

Meanwhile, President Emmerson Mnangagwa has approved the allocation of urban land for war veterans, allowing them to establish homes and businesses in urban areas.

Furthermore, a revolving fund of US$1.5 million was introduced to support war veterans and their widows. This fund is aimed at financing income-generating projects, with each province receiving at least US$150,000.

Promises have been made to install boreholes at veterans’ homes as part of broader efforts to improve their living conditions.

However, some war veterans and activists have expressed scepticism about the government’s sincerity, accusing it of neglect and using these measures as political manoeuvres.

More: Southern Eye

Tags

Leave a Comment