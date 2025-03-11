First Capital Bank Donates Cancer Medication To Parirenyatwa Hospital
First Capital Bank Zimbabwe, in partnership with CancerServe Trust, donated essential cancer medication to the Gynaecology Department at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals on Friday, to improve access to treatment for patients in need.
The donation includes 110 vials of Paclitaxel and 10 doses of 10.8mg Zoladex, worth USD$5,000. It is expected to support up to 120 patients fighting ovarian, prostate, and breast cancer.
This initiative reflects First Capital Bank’s ongoing commitment to corporate social responsibility and its broader goal of supporting healthcare services in Zimbabwe.
Speaking at the handover ceremony, First Capital Bank CEO Tapera Mushoriwa highlighted the bank’s dedication to improving access to healthcare. Said Mushoriwa:
We are honored to support this important cause. At First Capital Bank, we believe in ensuring access to quality healthcare for all, regardless of financial status.
Our partnership with CancerServe Trust has made a tangible impact over the past three years, and we remain committed to sustaining this momentum.
CancerServe Trust Founder and Chairperson, Dr. Nyakabau, praised the partnership and expressed hope that the initiative will inspire other organizations to contribute as well.
