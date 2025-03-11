First Capital Bank Donates Cancer Medication To Parirenyatwa Hospital

12 minutes ago Tue, 11 Mar 2025 12:11:20 GMT

First Capital Bank Zimbabwe, in partnership with CancerServe Trust, donated essential cancer medication to the Gynaecology Department at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals on Friday, to improve access to treatment for patients in need.

The donation includes 110 vials of Paclitaxel and 10 doses of 10.8mg Zoladex, worth USD$5,000. It is expected to support up to 120 patients fighting ovarian, prostate, and breast cancer.

This initiative reflects First Capital Bank’s ongoing commitment to corporate social responsibility and its broader goal of supporting healthcare services in Zimbabwe.

