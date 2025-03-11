Kwekwe Polytechnic Student Sentenced For Forging HEXCO Results

7 minutes ago Tue, 11 Mar 2025 07:22:11 GMT

A 21-year-old Automotive Engineering student at Kwekwe Polytechnic College, Nicson Munesu Madhumhe, was sentenced to 210 hours of community service by the Kwekwe Magistrates’ Court after being convicted of fraud.

Madhumhe had submitted a forged HEXCO statement of results in an attempt to register for “On Job Educational Training (OJET).”

He had failed three modules and, rather than retaking the exams, paid US$400 to Chancemore Sibanda, the Chief Security Officer at Kwekwe Polytechnic (who is currently at large), to falsify his results.

