Kwekwe Polytechnic Student Sentenced For Forging HEXCO Results
A 21-year-old Automotive Engineering student at Kwekwe Polytechnic College, Nicson Munesu Madhumhe, was sentenced to 210 hours of community service by the Kwekwe Magistrates’ Court after being convicted of fraud.
Madhumhe had submitted a forged HEXCO statement of results in an attempt to register for “On Job Educational Training (OJET).”
He had failed three modules and, rather than retaking the exams, paid US$400 to Chancemore Sibanda, the Chief Security Officer at Kwekwe Polytechnic (who is currently at large), to falsify his results.
In April 2024, Madhumhe received a forged HEXCO statement showing distinctions in the failed subjects. However, when he submitted his OJET application, examination staff noticed discrepancies in the font size of his results.
A subsequent check in the National Examinations Management Information System (NEMIS) revealed the fraud. Madhumhe was confronted and admitted to obtaining the fake results from Sibanda.
