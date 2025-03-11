Machete Gang Unleashes Reign Of Terror In Lower Gweru

The spokesperson for the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) in Midlands Province, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko, said Nkomazana was discovered on Sunday morning by a passer-by.

Lovemore Sibanda, a 38-year-old from Butete village, Lower Gweru, found the victim lying in a pool of blood around 7 AM.

Police from Maboleni, who attended the scene, observed that the victim had a broken right leg, with a protruding bone at the ankle. The gang was allegedly armed with knives and machetes. Said Mahoko:

He was taken to Gweru Provincial Hospital and a docket of attempted Murder was opened. Bornface Nkomazana died while on the way to hospital. Investigation so far have revealed that Bornface Nkomazana was attacked by a group of nine youths, some of whom being residents of Jali village, Chief Bunina, Lower Gweru who are alleged to have moved from door to door in Butete village assaulting villagers. Three other reports from the affected villagers were also made at Maboleni police station. Quick follow-ups made by the station resulted in the arrest of the three suspects who are in Police custody. Six others are yet to be arrested.

Mahoko identified the three arrested suspects as Thabani Ncube (19), Confidence Sibanda (20), and Mthulisi Ndebele (23), all from Jali village.

Police are appealing to the public for any information that may help locate the remaining six suspects, who have been identified as Thulisani Ndlovu, Takana Ndlovu, Denis Ndlovu, Peter, Sean, and Nqabutho.

More: NewsDay

