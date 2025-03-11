Machete Gang Unleashes Reign Of Terror In Lower Gweru
Police in Midlands Province have launched a manhunt for six young men suspected to be part of a gang of nine who allegedly killed a 66-year-old man during a reign of terror in Lower Gweru.
Boniface Nkomazana was reportedly killed by a group of machete-wielding men in Butete village under Chief Bunina around 11 PM on Saturday while walking home.
Police believe Nkomazana’s killers were part of a group of nine young men who had been moving around the village, assaulting people in their homes. Three suspects have already been arrested in connection with the murder.
The spokesperson for the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) in Midlands Province, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko, said Nkomazana was discovered on Sunday morning by a passer-by.
Lovemore Sibanda, a 38-year-old from Butete village, Lower Gweru, found the victim lying in a pool of blood around 7 AM.
Police from Maboleni, who attended the scene, observed that the victim had a broken right leg, with a protruding bone at the ankle. The gang was allegedly armed with knives and machetes. Said Mahoko:
He was taken to Gweru Provincial Hospital and a docket of attempted Murder was opened. Bornface Nkomazana died while on the way to hospital.
Investigation so far have revealed that Bornface Nkomazana was attacked by a group of nine youths, some of whom being residents of Jali village, Chief Bunina, Lower Gweru who are alleged to have moved from door to door in Butete village assaulting villagers.
Three other reports from the affected villagers were also made at Maboleni police station.
Quick follow-ups made by the station resulted in the arrest of the three suspects who are in Police custody. Six others are yet to be arrested.
Mahoko identified the three arrested suspects as Thabani Ncube (19), Confidence Sibanda (20), and Mthulisi Ndebele (23), all from Jali village.
Police are appealing to the public for any information that may help locate the remaining six suspects, who have been identified as Thulisani Ndlovu, Takana Ndlovu, Denis Ndlovu, Peter, Sean, and Nqabutho.
