Mhlanga Distressed Over Family's Wellbeing

14 minutes ago Tue, 11 Mar 2025 10:02:53 GMT

Alpha Media Holdings (AMH) journalist, Blessed Mhlanga, who is currently in remand prison on allegations of publishing messages inciting public violence, is unhappy and worried about his family.

This was said by his lawyer, Chris Mhike, who addressed journalists after Mhlanga’s bail appeal was postponed by High Court Judge Gibson Mandaza on Monday.

Mhike, however, added that Mhlanga is staying strong and encourages his colleagues to do the same. Said Mhike:

