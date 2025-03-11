Mhlanga Distressed Over Family's Wellbeing
Alpha Media Holdings (AMH) journalist, Blessed Mhlanga, who is currently in remand prison on allegations of publishing messages inciting public violence, is unhappy and worried about his family.
This was said by his lawyer, Chris Mhike, who addressed journalists after Mhlanga’s bail appeal was postponed by High Court Judge Gibson Mandaza on Monday.
Mhike, however, added that Mhlanga is staying strong and encourages his colleagues to do the same. Said Mhike:
He is being strong. He encourages you, members of the press, to remain resolute, strong and brave in the face of adversity.
He is of course, very unhappy to be in detention over a matter… as far as we are concerned, that does not warrant detention.
He worries about his family because he is a breadwinner and his day-to-day activities are disrupted without the liberty that he deserves.
His studies have been disrupted, so he remains strong but obviously, his present situation is not ideal.
Mhlanga was arrested on 24 February following interviews he allegedly conducted with Blessed Geza, a war veteran and staunch opponent of ZANU PF’s plans to extend President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s term in office.
Geza is currently being sought by the police to answer charges of incitement, undermining the authority of the President, and theft.
Magistrate Farai Gwitima denied Mhlanga bail, arguing that granting it could interfere with ongoing investigations.
Mhlanga then filed an appeal at the High Court, which was scheduled for a hearing on Monday but was later postponed to Wednesday.
More: NewZimbabwe.com