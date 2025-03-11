Paralympic Legend, Elliot Mujaji, Sounds Alarm On Decline Of Sports Facilities

Surely, in most high-density suburbs in the country, one or two churches occupy where there were once vibrant sporting activities.

Mujaji made the world sit up and take notice after winning the 100 metre sprint at the 2000 Olympic Games in Sydney and went on to defend his title in Athens four years later.

Mujaji secured a gold medal just days after swimming sensation Kirsty Coventry had etched her name in the history books with a stunning haul at the Athens Olympics.

Mujaji’s Paralympic victory in the 100-metre sprint came hot on the heels of Coventry’s own heroics, where she claimed a gold, silver, and bronze medal at the 2004 Games in the Greek capital.

Coventry would go on to cement her legacy as the greatest Olympian to ever emerge from the African continent, clinching four medals – including another gold – at the 2008 Beijing Games.

However, Mujaji expressed frustration over the lack of meaningful support and recognition afforded to the country’s top sportsmen and women.

While he did receive a US$20,000 cash award from then-President Robert Mugabe upon his return from Athens, the Paralympic gold medalist remains unsatisfied with the manner in which Zimbabwean sporting heroes have been treated. He said:

You are just recognized on the day you win and the next day. Then afterwards, you are just nothing. This is different from what happens in other countries where the respect and recognition accorded to them is forever.

Mujaji has turned his attention to junior development, establishing the Elite Athletics Academy in his hometown of Zvishavane.

The academy currently boasts over 30 young athletes under Mujaji’s tutelage, as he seeks to unearth and cultivate the country’s future stars.

However, the legendary Paralympian’s efforts to expand his reach and impact have been hampered by a persistent challenge – a lack of adequate funding.

Mujaji says he has been invited to share his athletic expertise and coach young athletes in Gokwe, Sanyati, and Zhombe. However, he has struggled to find the necessary funding to carry out these training programmes.

