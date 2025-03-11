Sai Mart Takes Over All Former Choppies Zimbabwe Stores

10 minutes ago Tue, 11 Mar 2025 10:33:56 GMT

ZANU PF MP Raj Modi, through his retail chain Sai Mart, has successfully acquired all former Choppies Zimbabwe outlets across the country and is currently undertaking a rebranding exercise.

The Botswana-headquartered Choppies chain entered the Zimbabwean market in 2013 by acquiring several Spar shops and expanding its presence in 2014 with a distribution centre in the country.

Choppies operated 30 grocery stores nationwide under its subsidiary, Nanavac (Pty) Ltd, trading as Choppies Zimbabwe. However, the retailer recently exited the Zimbabwean market, citing a strategic decision to focus on sustainable growth and profitability across its regional operations.

