Sai Mart Takes Over All Former Choppies Zimbabwe Stores
ZANU PF MP Raj Modi, through his retail chain Sai Mart, has successfully acquired all former Choppies Zimbabwe outlets across the country and is currently undertaking a rebranding exercise.
The Botswana-headquartered Choppies chain entered the Zimbabwean market in 2013 by acquiring several Spar shops and expanding its presence in 2014 with a distribution centre in the country.
Choppies operated 30 grocery stores nationwide under its subsidiary, Nanavac (Pty) Ltd, trading as Choppies Zimbabwe. However, the retailer recently exited the Zimbabwean market, citing a strategic decision to focus on sustainable growth and profitability across its regional operations.
In an interview with the Chronicle, Modi, who is also the Deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce, said that all former Choppies outlets have been restocked and are now part of the Sai Mart chain. He said:
We acquired all the Choppies outlets, not only in Bulawayo but nationwide. We bought everything from Choppies and retained all the workers, about 1 100 and something.
Latest Samsung A06 128GB, 4GB now available: $106
To order, WhatsApp: wa.me/263715068543
We have already started rebranding; we began with the ones in downtown and those in the suburbs. As soon as we finish here in Bulawayo, we will move on to Gweru, then Gokwe, Mutare and finally Harare.
Modi said that by the end of last year, Choppies had cleared its stock. He added that all the outlets have now been restocked.
More: Chronicle