Two Foreign Nationals Linked To Multiple Robberies Captured After High-Speed Chase And Shootout In Karoi
Police have confirmed the arrest of two foreign nationals, Aruna Saidu and Foday Kamry, in connection with a series of robbery incidents in Harare and surrounding areas.
In a statement issued on Tuesday, 11 March, Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the suspects were intercepted in Karoi, where they were apprehended following a high-speed chase and a shootout with the police. The statement reads:
The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms the arrest of two foreign nationals, Aruna Saidu and Foday Kamry in connection with a string of robbery cases in Harare and surrounding areas.Feedback
On 9th March 2025, CID Homicide, Harare, and Police Special Tactics Troop, Chikurubi acted on a tip and tracked down the suspects who were reported to be in Karoi.
The officers intercepted the suspects near Spar Karoi leading to a high-speed chase and a shootout with the police.
The police disarmed the victims and recovered a white Mercedes Benz, an FN Browning Pistol, a Canik 55 pistol, two spent cartridges, and two magazines charged with 25 rounds, as well as other items including pepper spray, a screwdriver and a hammer.
The Zimbabwe Republic Police commends the public for providing valuable information that led to the suspects’ arrest.
Members of the public should feel free to report criminal activities to the Police on National Complaints Desk number (0242) 703631 or WhatsApp on 0712 800 197 or report at any nearest Police Station.
