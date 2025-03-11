Two Foreign Nationals Linked To Multiple Robberies Captured After High-Speed Chase And Shootout In Karoi

On 9th March 2025, CID Homicide, Harare, and Police Special Tactics Troop, Chikurubi acted on a tip and tracked down the suspects who were reported to be in Karoi.

The officers intercepted the suspects near Spar Karoi leading to a high-speed chase and a shootout with the police.

The police disarmed the victims and recovered a white Mercedes Benz, an FN Browning Pistol, a Canik 55 pistol, two spent cartridges, and two magazines charged with 25 rounds, as well as other items including pepper spray, a screwdriver and a hammer.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police commends the public for providing valuable information that led to the suspects’ arrest.

Members of the public should feel free to report criminal activities to the Police on National Complaints Desk number (0242) 703631 or WhatsApp on 0712 800 197 or report at any nearest Police Station.

