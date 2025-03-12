38-Year-Old Man Sentenced To 126 Years For Multiple Rapes And Robberies

15 minutes ago Wed, 12 Mar 2025 12:12:53 GMT

The Bindura Regional Magistrates’ Court has handed a 38-year-old man, Luckmore Mazambani, a staggering 126-year prison sentence for a series of horrific crimes against women in the Mt Darwin and Madziwa areas of Mashonaland Central Province.

Mazambani’s year-long campaign of terror, spanning January to December 2023, targeted women living alone, leaving a trail of fear and devastation.

His attacks were meticulously planned and executed under the cover of darkness, where he would forcibly enter homes armed with weapons like machetes and axe handles.

