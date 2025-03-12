38-Year-Old Man Sentenced To 126 Years For Multiple Rapes And Robberies
The Bindura Regional Magistrates’ Court has handed a 38-year-old man, Luckmore Mazambani, a staggering 126-year prison sentence for a series of horrific crimes against women in the Mt Darwin and Madziwa areas of Mashonaland Central Province.
Mazambani’s year-long campaign of terror, spanning January to December 2023, targeted women living alone, leaving a trail of fear and devastation.
His attacks were meticulously planned and executed under the cover of darkness, where he would forcibly enter homes armed with weapons like machetes and axe handles.
His crimes were marked by a chilling brutality. Beyond stealing cash, cellphones, groceries, and other valuables, Mazambani subjected his victims to repeated and violent sexual assaults, causing profound physical and psychological trauma.
The court convicted Mazambani on six counts of rape and three counts of robbery. He received 15 years for each rape conviction and 12 years for each robbery charge.
