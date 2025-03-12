"Abducted" Environmentalist Found After Five-Day Ordeal

However, Marapira later directed her to senior ZANU PF politician Batsirai Matiza, who invested over US$20,000 into the project.

As the project grew, Matiza allegedly attempted to seize control, prompting Mabvirakare to file a High Court application to protect her work.

Matiza later requested an out-of-court settlement but failed to attend a scheduled meeting, and Mabvirakare was abducted the same day.

Before her abduction, she was reportedly being monitored by unknown individuals.

After a weeklong search, Mabvirakare was found more than 100 kilometres from her home in Murewa.

She was taken to a private hospital in Harare for treatment of physical and psychological injuries.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Mupambi implicated Matiza as the alleged mastermind behind the abduction. She said:

Throughout the project, Matiza never once visited. However, for the first time, during Nadia’s disappearance, he showed up, taking pictures and posting them on social media in a celebratory mode. That is extremely primitive at a time when we are searching for a woman who has invested so much in national development. During his first visit in Nadia’s absence, he carelessly assured workers, “don’t worry, I can now work with you directly.”

Mupambi revealed that Matiza had contacted suppliers and service providers, assuming control of Mabvirakare’s project operations.

Mabvirakare’s family has raised concerns over the handling of her case, particularly regarding the medical tests.

A kidnapping docket has been opened at Makoni Police Station under RRB 7346710, but tensions have arisen between the family and the police.

The family fears that medical tests at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals, a government facility, could be compromised, especially concerning evidence of possible torture or drugging.

They are demanding independent medical examinations at a neutral facility, but the police insist on testing at Parirenyatwa.

It is alleged that Mabvirakare arrived home late on the evening of March 5, dropped her bag inside the house, remembered she hadn’t closed the gate, went back out to secure it, and was then kidnapped.

Mabvirakare’s abduction has sparked widespread concern, with many viewing it as part of a broader pattern of politically motivated violence, particularly against women and activists.

Her case echoes the tragic abduction and murder of former CCC member Moreblessing Ali in 2022 by Pius Jamba, who had been linked to ZANU PF.

