AFM Pastor Sentenced To 30 Months In Jail For Bedding Stepdaughter

A 34-year-old pastor with the Apostolic Faith Mission of Zimbabwe has been convicted by a magistrate of incest and sentenced to 30 months in prison.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the pastor, who has not been named to protect his victim repeatedly had sexual relations with his stepdaughter between 2022 and 2024. Said the NPA: