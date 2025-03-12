AFM Pastor Sentenced To 30 Months In Jail For Bedding Stepdaughter
A 34-year-old pastor with the Apostolic Faith Mission of Zimbabwe has been convicted by a magistrate of incest and sentenced to 30 months in prison.
According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the pastor, who has not been named to protect his victim repeatedly had sexual relations with his stepdaughter between 2022 and 2024. Said the NPA:
The court heard that between 2022 and 2024, the offender repeatedly had sexual relations with his stepdaughter, who is now 18-years old, at different locations. The illicit affair began in 2022 when the victim’s mother left her in the offender’s custody. They first had sexual relations in his bedroom while they were watching videos. The abuse continued over the years, leading to a pregnancy in 2023, which he later arranged to be terminated.Feedback
A concerned member of the public tipped off the police about the affair leading to the clergyman’s arrest. He was convicted and sentenced for incest.
Latest Samsung A06 128GB, 4GB now available: $106
To order, WhatsApp: wa.me/263715068543
Tags
1 Comments
Leave a CommentGenerate a Whatsapp Message
Buy Phones on Credit.More Deals