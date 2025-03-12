Chilonga Bridge Collapse Cuts Off Thousands In Chiredzi

We can not afford the bus fare when travelling via Mwenezi and Mupapa. It is too expensive, especially when one has to travel every week. We end up using boats which are not safe, but sometimes we do not have an option.

Speaking to ZBC News, Chiredzi District Agritex Officer Tongai Bodi said farmers have been severely impacted by the bridge’s collapse, as they are now forced to take longer routes to reach Chiredzi town. He said:

We have farmers in Chiredzi South who grow traditional grains, and as you know we had an outbreak of the African Army Worm, and we have to transport pesticides to farmers. It is going to take us a lot of time to assist the farmers and it is also going to be expensive for the farmers to transport their grain to Nandi GMB depot because they have to use the longer routes now that Chilonga Bridge has collapsed. We have farmers at the Chilonga irrigation scheme, who travel every day to the market in Chiredzi to supply vegetables. Those farmers have been affected by the situation because using longer routes means their produce will no longer be as fresh when they reach the market.

Chiredzi District Development Coordinator Lovemore Chisema stressed the urgent need for a high-rise bridge to connect the two areas. Said Chisema:

I can confirm that the Runde River is currently impassable at Chilonga Bridge due to flooding. The structure collapsed, and we urgently need an all-weather bridge to be constructed, facilitating access to Chiredzi town for communities in areas like Chikombedzi and Majijimba. Villagers are currently using the Mupapa or the Mwenezi route via the Chikombedzi route. Some, as you can see, are using these makeshift boats risking their lives. We have people in Chiredzi South who need to access services, be it medical services, or banks in Chiredzi town, but they are not able to due to this situation here.

With the Chipinda Pools Bridge in Gonarezhou National Park having been swept away years ago, travellers from Chiredzi South are now forced to take a longer route through Mupapa Bridge in Mwenezi District to reach Chiredzi town.

