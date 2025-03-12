D-Day for Businesses in Zimbabwe to Comply with the Cyber and Data Protection Act

9 minutes ago Wed, 12 Mar 2025 08:41:55 GMT

In an increasingly digital world, the protection of personal data and the regulation of cyber activities are crucial for safeguarding individual privacy and maintaining trust in technology.

Zimbabwe’s Statutory Instrument (SI) 155 of 2024 Cyber and Data Protection Licensing Regulations was promulgated into law on the 13th September 2024 outlining a framework for the appointment of Data Protection Officers (DPOs). Known as the Cyber and Data Protection (Licensing of Data Controllers and Appointment of Data Protection Officers) Regulations, 2024 (hereafter “SI 155”), these rules set clear standards for entities handling personal data. The new requirements included the appointment of a Data Protection Officer.

The deadline for businesses and organizations to comply with the Cyber and Data Protection Act and appoint a Data Protection Officer (DPO) is March 12, 2025, exactly six months after the promulgation of the Cyber and Data Protection (Licensing of Data Controllers and Appointment of Data Protection Officers) Regulations 2024 on September 13, 2024.

