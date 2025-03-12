FIFA Lifts Transfer Ban On Highlanders After Chivayo Clears Debt
FIFA has lifted the transfer ban on Highlanders after businessman Wicknell Chivayo settled a debt the club owed to its former coaches.
The club had been prohibited from registering new players by FIFA due to an unpaid amount of approximately US$27,000 in allowances and bonuses owed to ex-coach Baltemar Britto and his assistant Antonio Joao Torres from the 2022-2023 season.
In a statement posted on Facebook on Tuesday, 11 March, Highlanders confirmed that they are now able to register new signings. It reads:
Finally, the wait is over! We are delighted to announce that the Fifa ban has been lifted, thanks to the efforts of a dedicated FIFA team as everything has been resolved.
Once again, a special thank you to Sir Wicknell Chivayo for facilitating the payment. With this hurdle cleared, we can now register our new signings.
They could be part of our squad for the upcoming match against Green Fuel.
Highlanders had been given a 45-day deadline to settle the debt but failed to meet it. However, Chivayo stepped in and cleared the outstanding amount, with Brito and Torres confirming they received their dues.
The club urgently needed FIFA’s clearance, as the transfer window was set to close on March 31.
Highlanders had already lost four key players—Peter Muduhwa, Lynoth Chikuhwa, Godfrey Makaruse, and Marvelous Chigumira—to other clubs and needed to sign replacements.