FIFA Lifts Transfer Ban On Highlanders After Chivayo Clears Debt

15 minutes ago Wed, 12 Mar 2025 14:24:32 GMT

FIFA has lifted the transfer ban on Highlanders after businessman Wicknell Chivayo settled a debt the club owed to its former coaches.

The club had been prohibited from registering new players by FIFA due to an unpaid amount of approximately US$27,000 in allowances and bonuses owed to ex-coach Baltemar Britto and his assistant Antonio Joao Torres from the 2022-2023 season.

In a statement posted on Facebook on Tuesday, 11 March, Highlanders confirmed that they are now able to register new signings. It reads:

