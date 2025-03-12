Government Cracks Down On Illegal Vending

“The Government has noted with great concern the proliferation of illegal vendors in central business districts and surrounding areas in cities and towns across the country, particularly the influx of night vendors, which has created serious health, safety, and security concerns,”

He said the rise in illegal vending has contributed to an environment conducive for criminal activities, such as theft, robbery, and drug dealing, creating significant risks for both residents and visitors.

“The lack of regulation and oversight in these areas allows criminal elements to exploit the situation, further destabilizing communities and eroding public trust in law enforcement,” he stated.

“In light of these issues, the Government has mandated all local authorities to clear vendors from undesignated locations within 48 hours. During this operation, local authorities will be supported by law enforcement agents to ensure the maintenance of law and order,” he added.

Garwe further said local authorities are required to enforce regulations requiring all traders to hold valid licenses and operate only in designated areas that are equipped with adequate sanitary facilities.

“We are dealing with the night vendors. There is no room for creating capacity for night vendors. Zimbabwe is an economy which operates during the day. We have got facilities, existing facilities, where during the day our vendors can go and operate. What we want to disabuse ourselves of is to have people operating as vendors during the day in the Central Business District,” he said.

This article was written by Lenon Itai Rwizi, a Registered Legal Practitioner of the Superior Courts of Zimbabwe and can be contacted on: +263 774 159 146, +263 713 967 341 or lenonrwizi@gmail.com. The above write up does not constitute formal legal advice, and neither does not create any type of attorney-client relationship. Please seek legal advice by contacting the writer) or any attorney of your choice.

