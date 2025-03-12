Government To Assist With Burial Expenses For Chipinge Dam Breach Victims

12 minutes ago Wed, 12 Mar 2025 08:06:36 GMT

The government has committed to assisting with the burial expenses for the five children who tragically drowned after being swept away by water following a dam breach at Bandama Farm in Chipinge on Sunday afternoon.

The victims have been identified as Agnes Muchadeyi (4), Blessing Maone (10), Tapiwa Mtisi (13), Forgiveness Maphosa (10), and Zembilo Dube (4). Two other children, Grace Mlambo (8) and Juliet Mhlanga (4), are still missing.

In an interview with The Herald during a visit to the dam site and the damaged infrastructure on Tuesday, 11 March, Local Government and Public Works Deputy Minister Benjamin Kabikira said they had “gained a clearer understanding of the extent of the damage caused by the dam breach.” He said:

Feedback