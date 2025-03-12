Government To Assist With Burial Expenses For Chipinge Dam Breach Victims
The government has committed to assisting with the burial expenses for the five children who tragically drowned after being swept away by water following a dam breach at Bandama Farm in Chipinge on Sunday afternoon.
The victims have been identified as Agnes Muchadeyi (4), Blessing Maone (10), Tapiwa Mtisi (13), Forgiveness Maphosa (10), and Zembilo Dube (4). Two other children, Grace Mlambo (8) and Juliet Mhlanga (4), are still missing.
In an interview with The Herald during a visit to the dam site and the damaged infrastructure on Tuesday, 11 March, Local Government and Public Works Deputy Minister Benjamin Kabikira said they had “gained a clearer understanding of the extent of the damage caused by the dam breach.” He said:
We are here as messengers of our President, His Excellency Cde Emerson Mnangagwa. Apart from the human lives lost, we also got to see the damaged infrastructure, including bridges that were swept away and livestock that was also lost.
In the spirit of leaving no one and no place behind, as espoused by our President, we have delivered foodstuffs that will be used during the funerals of the deceased children.
Latest Samsung A06 128GB, 4GB now available: $106
To order, WhatsApp: wa.me/263715068543
The Government will assist in funeral logistics to ensure the bereaved families do not shoulder the burden alone.
Bandama Farm (formerly Canterbury Farm) is owned by the family of Brigadier-General Eliah Bandama, the late national hero and former Commander of the 3 Infantry Brigade in Mutare.
More: The Herald