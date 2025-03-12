Govt Orders Councils To Remove Night Vendors Within 48 Hours

Additionally, local authorities must enforce regulations requiring that all traders hold valid licenses and operate only in designated areas equipped with adequate sanitary facilities.

the decision was prompted by the Government’s growing concern over the rapid spread of illegal vendors in central business districts and surrounding areas across the country “particularly the influx of night vendors, which has created serious health, safety, and security concerns.”

Latest Samsung A06 128GB, 4GB now available: $106 To order, WhatsApp: wa.me/263715068543

He said the Government remained committed to creating a safe, clean, and orderly environment for all citizens, and warned that further measures will be taken as necessary to address these challenges. Said Garwe:

It has also been observed that the mushrooming of these unregulated marketplaces disrupts the operations of legally registered and law-abiding traders, leading to increased unfair competition and potential financial losses. Illegal vending perpetuates unsanitary conditions, as vendors operate in areas without potable water and ablution facilities, which poses a significant risk for disease outbreaks such as typhoid, dysentery, and cholera. Furthermore, the accumulation of waste from these vendors has rendered some roads, sanitary lanes, and sidewalks impassable, exacerbating public health and security issues.

According to Garwe, the unchecked spread of illegal vending has spawned a hotbed of criminal activity, with theft, robbery, and drug dealing flourishing in these areas, thereby posing a direct threat to the safety and well-being of both residents and visitors. He said:

The lack of regulation and oversight in these areas allows criminal elements to exploit the situation, further destabilizing communities and eroding public trust in law enforcement.

Tags

Leave a Comment