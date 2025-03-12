Gweru-Based Police Officer Commits Suicide

I have chosen my own path. I know you will be hurt, but I do not see any reason to continue living—I have failed.

To Ganizani and Keisha, this will cause you pain, and I ask for your forgiveness, my children. Grow up well; I am leading the way ahead.

To the mother of my children, I say please do not trouble yourself wondering why this happened.

I am the one who made this decision after realizing that I have failed in life and see no reason to go on.

Mai Keisha, please do not let anyone suspect or blame you for anything—they had nothing to do with what I have done. We were living perfectly fine together.

In his suicide note, Jele included the contact information of two people he wished to be notified of his death.

His sister, Siduhla Mwale, confirmed receiving a call informing her that Jele had ingested poison before his admission to GPH. She said:

I was in Chinhoyi when I was told that my brother had been admitted to the hospital. I made plans to come and found him admitted to the Intensive Care Unit and the medical personnel were busy trying to save him.

Mwale said she attempted to question Jele about why he consumed poison, but due to a breathing tube, he could only respond with a look. Jele’s funeral will be held in Zaka, Masvingo Province.

More: Chronicle

