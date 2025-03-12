Harare City Council Dismisses Proposal To Renovate Jakana Open Ground

12 minutes ago Wed, 12 Mar 2025 11:53:21 GMT

By Munashe Chokodza

The City of Harare has once again missed an opportunity to improve its sporting facilities after the Housing Committee, chaired by Councillor Blessing Muroyiwa, rejected a proposal to partner with FC Porto Dragon Force Harare T/A Gea Sports for the refurbishment of Jakana Open Ground.

According to minutes from the committee’s meeting, the Director of Housing and Community Services had recommended granting authority for the partnership. However, the report was later withdrawn. The minutes read:

Feedback