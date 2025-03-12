Harare City Council Dismisses Proposal To Renovate Jakana Open Ground
By Munashe Chokodza
The City of Harare has once again missed an opportunity to improve its sporting facilities after the Housing Committee, chaired by Councillor Blessing Muroyiwa, rejected a proposal to partner with FC Porto Dragon Force Harare T/A Gea Sports for the refurbishment of Jakana Open Ground.
According to minutes from the committee’s meeting, the Director of Housing and Community Services had recommended granting authority for the partnership. However, the report was later withdrawn. The minutes read:
The Committee had before it a report (dated 27th November 2024, circulated with the agenda) from the Director of Housing and Community Services, recommending approval of a partnership with FC Porto Dragon Force Harare T/A Gea Sports for the refurbishment of Jakana Open Ground.
At the request of the Director of Housing and Community Services, and with the concurrence of the Committee, the report was withdrawn.
This decision further underscores the city’s ongoing struggles to develop and maintain sporting infrastructure, leaving athletes and communities without adequate facilities.