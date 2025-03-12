High Court Adjourns Blessed Mhlanga's Bail Hearing Indefinitely

10 minutes ago Wed, 12 Mar 2025 13:07:34 GMT

High Court judge Justice Gibson Mandaza has adjourned the bail hearing for Heart & Soul Television (HSTV) senior journalist Blessed Mhlanga to review a request for the use of video evidence.

Mhlanga, arrested on 24 February 2025 on charges of inciting violence, is seeking to have electronic and video recordings considered in his case.

His lawyer, Chris Mhike, argued that the evidence would help the court make an informed decision, pointing out discrepancies between the remand form and the video evidence the State is using. A new date for the hearing will be set after Justice Mandaza reviews the request. Said Mhike:

