Knowledge Musona Returns To Warriors For 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

13 minutes ago Wed, 12 Mar 2025 10:39:38 GMT

Former Warriors captain Knowledge Musona has come out of international retirement and has been named in the squad for Zimbabwe’s upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Benin and Nigeria.

At 34 years old, Musona’s first stint with the national team spanned 12 years, during which he earned 54 caps and scored 24 goals.

Currently playing for Al Okhdood in the Saudi Pro League, Musona’s return to the national team adds a wealth of experience to the squad.

