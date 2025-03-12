Knowledge Musona Returns To Warriors For 2026 World Cup Qualifiers
Former Warriors captain Knowledge Musona has come out of international retirement and has been named in the squad for Zimbabwe’s upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Benin and Nigeria.
At 34 years old, Musona’s first stint with the national team spanned 12 years, during which he earned 54 caps and scored 24 goals.
Currently playing for Al Okhdood in the Saudi Pro League, Musona’s return to the national team adds a wealth of experience to the squad.
He joins Khama Billiat and Washington Arubi as part of a group of seasoned players who have made a comeback since Michael Nees took over as head coach last year.
Below is the squad for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers in Group C against Benin and Nigeria:
GOALKEEPERS:
Washington Arubi (Marumo Gallants), Marley Tavaziva (Brentford), Martin Mapisa (MWOS FC)
DEFENDERS:
Jordan Zemura (Udinese), Divine Lunga (Sundowns), Gerald Takwara (Al Minaa SC), Munashe Garananga (FC Copenhagen), Isheanesu Mauchi (Simba Bhora), Peter Muduhwa (Scottland), Godknows Murwira (Scottland), Emmanuel Jalai (Dynamos)
MIDFIELDERS:
Marshall Munetsi (Wolves), Andy Rinomhota (Cardiff City), Marvelous Nakamba (Luton Town), Mthokozisi Msebe (Scottland), Khama Billiat (Scottland), Knowledge Musona (Al-Okhdood), Tawanda Chirewa (Huddersfield Town)
FORWARDS:
Prince Dube (Young Africans), Tawanda Maswanhise (Motherwell), Terrence Dzvukamanja (Supersport United), Tymon Machope (Scottland), Walter Musona (Scottland).